Economists on How India Should Tackle the COVID-19 Challenge

Moving to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown from 24 March to 14 April.

Following the announcement, the economy suffered a blow as all commercial activity, except that related to essential commodities and services, ground to a halt. The stock indices fell to record lows, mirroring the worldwide trend.

To help businesses, the finance minister announced a slew of regulatory and compliance measures. For the poor and financially vulnerable, she later announced an economic relief package worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore.

Here’s how, prominent economists suggest, India should tackle this crisis: