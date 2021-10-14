Even as 50% Indian Adults Vaccinated, 3rd COVID Wave Risk Remains: Gita Gopinath

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Economist Gita Gopinath stated that even as nearly half of the Indian adult population has been inoculated against COVID-19, the risk of the emergence of a third coronavirus wave in the country remains.

In an interview with NDTV, Gopinath said, "With such a large population, you (India) already have your 50 percent vaccinated that gives you confidence. But the risk that there could be a third wave remains."