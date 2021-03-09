India’s Vaccine Leadership to Help World Overcome COVID: Gopinath

As India recovers from the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, its leadership in vaccine production and its growth projection of 11.5 percent will play an important role in helping the world overcome the pandemic, Gita Gopinath, the chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said on Monday, 8 March.

India makes up about 7 percent of world’s gross domestic product (GDP), based on purchasing power parity, and "when you're that large, what happens in India has implications for many other countries in the world, especially countries in the region", Gopinath said during an interaction with the permanent representative of the UAE, Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, at the Hansa Mehta Memorial Dialogue.