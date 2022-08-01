Australian Senator Lidia Thorpe Calls Queen a Coloniser During Parliament Oath

Indigenous Australian senator Lidia Thorpe referred to the Queen as a coloniser while taking the oath of allegiance in the Australian Parliament.
A Greens senator for Victoria, Thorpe was told to repeat the oath of allegiance after she was rebuked by fellow parliamentarians, one of whom was heard shouting, “You’re not a senator if you don’t do it properly.”
Thorpe performed her oath on Monday after she was absent from the parliament last week when other parliamentarians were sworn in.
According to The Guardian, Thorpe walked to the Senate floor to read the oath, which is printed on a card, with her right fist raised in the air and recited:
The word “colonising,” however, does not feature in the formal parliamentarian oath.
As calls and criticism begun to be heard across the house, Labour Senate President Sue Lines interjected and said, “You are required to recite the oath as printed on the card.”
“Please recite the oath,” she added, The Guardian stated.
Following the swearing-in, Thorpe tweeted a photo captioned “sovereignty never ceded.”
According to Section 42 of the Australian Constitution, “Every senator and every member of the House of Representatives shall before taking his seat make and subscribe” the oath.
The Guardian quoted Thorpe, who said that she stood in parliament “to question the illegitimate occupation of the colonial system in this country.”
(With inputs from The Guardian.)
