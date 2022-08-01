Australian Senator Lidia Thorpe Calls Queen a Coloniser During Parliament Oath

Indigenous Australian senator Lidia Thorpe refereed to the Queen as a coloniser while taking the oath of allegiance in the Australian Parliament on Monday, 1 August, The Guardian reported.

A Greens senator for Victoria, Thorpe was told to repeat the oath of allegiance after she was rebuked by fellow parliamentarians, one of whom was heard shouting, “You’re not a senator if you don’t do it properly.”

Thorpe performed her oath on Monday after she was absent from the parliament last week when other parliamentarians were sworn in.

According to The Guardian, Thorpe walked to the Senate floor to read the oath, which is printed on a card, with her right fist raised in the air and recited: