Queen Elizabeth Slows Down on Royal Duties Citing Health Concerns

Queen Elizabeth holding a cane at a parade at the Palace of Holyrood house, 30 June.
(Photo: Twitter/@RoyalFamily)
Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly scaled back her royal duties, from 13 bullet points to a more general description, according to the monarchy’s Annual Report released on 29 June, citing health concerns.
This rollback of duties is not an unforeseen change, as the monarch has been opting out of royal events over the last few months due to growing health concerns, reported the Sunday Telegraph.
Most notably, in February, she tested positive for COVID-19.
In June, she was missing from the first day of the Royal Ascot as a result of mobility issues and she missed a church service during her Platinum Jubilee Celebration due to “discomfort”.
She did not attend the closing parade of the Jubilee physically, choosing instead to attend via hologram.
The Queen also posed for an official portrait at St. George’s Chapel holding a cane, and was absent for a Thanksgiving service in St. Paul’s Cathedral, all due to health concerns.
(With inputs from the Sunday Telegraph.)
