From Home Movies to Tea Cosies – Why People Love Sending Gifts to the Queen

While there is no expectation of “traditional” reciprocity as you would see in gift-giving among family or friends, gift-givers to the royals do experience or expect the “thrill” of a possible reply from the royal family.

Some respondents reported that, while they hoped for it, they “didn’t expect a response”, and they were “pleasantly surprised”, “excited”, “amazed” and even overcome with “pride” when they received one. One respondent told us that, “the letter is an important part of my life we all have a story to tell and this letter is part of that life story and the letter adds to my story”.

This highlights the intensely personal nature of the gift-giving exchange here. Indeed, engaging in gift-giving allows people to “feel connected to the royal family”.

Upon receiving a response from the palace, one of our interviewees from the US proudly showed off the letter to friends and family. For her, it was “amazing to receive a letter from Buckingham Palace with the Buckingham Palace seal on the envelope”. Those responses, which can be considered as “return” gifts in themselves, are highly treasured by the recipients.