How Two Indians Finally Won Credit For Henry Classification System

Towards the fag end of his career— decades after the betrayal—Haque decided to represent his case to the government with a clipping from The Statesman which stated, “A Muhammaden Sub-Inspector played an important and still insufficiently acknowledged part [in fingerprint classification]”. When this letter was referred to then Director of Intelligence Bureau, he wrote back:

“...in the history of the finger print system as given in the Encyclopedia Britannica, Sir E Henry is quoted as the inventor…If the Khan Bahadur rendered as valuable services as are alleged as long ago as 1893, it is curious that his claims to special recognition should have been so belatedly represented.”

Still, instead of outrightly rejecting his claim, the matter was referred to none other than Henry himself. Henry, in his late seventies, was a changed man now. He replied:

“Haque contributed more than any other member of my staff and contributed in a conspicuous degree to bringing about the perfecting of a system of classification that has stood the test of time and has been accepted by most countries. As in most research enquires, results were achieved by team work.”