Indian Woman, Family Evacuated From Gaza To Cairo Through Egypt's Rafah Crossing

Fifty two-year-old Lubna Nazir Wani Toman, who had been stranded in the Gaza Strip along with her husband and daughter since 7 October, was evacuated to Egypt on 14 November.

Over a month after she left her home in Gaza City and moved towards the southern tip of the Gaza Strip, which shares a border with Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, Lubna was received by Indian Ambassador Ajit Gupte in Cairo.

The Indian Embassy in Cairo posted on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) that Lubna and her family are in “good health.”