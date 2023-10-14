Why Is Israel's Order for Mass Evacuation of Gazans Being Termed 'Second Nakba'?

In the wake of the order, thousands of people have reportedly moved to the south to seek refuge as the war between Israel and the militant group Hamas intensified.
(Photo: X/@JehadAbusalim)
In an unprecedented move, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday, 13 October, told almost half the population of Gaza Strip – over one million people – to evacuate northern Gaza. The order stated that they move southwards within 24 hours "for their own safety and protection."
"You will be able to return to Gaza City only when another announcement permitting it is made," the military said. "Do not approach the area of the security fence with the State of Israel."
In the wake of the order, thousands of people have reportedly moved to the south to seek refuge, as the war between Israel and the militant group Hamas entered its eighth day.
Palestinians fleeing from northern Gaza to the south with their belongings stacked on their cars after the Israeli army issued an unprecedented evacuation warning to a population of over 1 million people in northern Gaza and Gaza City.
Israel's order comes ahead of a possible ground offensive on the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said that this was a "Second Nakba" that would affect over one million Palestinians who called north Gaza their home.
What exactly is Nakba and why is the fleeing of Palestinians being termed the 'Second Nakba'? The Quint explains.
Palestinians refer to the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948 and the outcome of the war as "al Nakba" or "the catastrophe."
A six day war in 1967 followed this exodus. As a result, Israel occupied the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem.
Palestinians became refugees in the Gaza Strip and in other Arab countries.
It's been 75 years now. And the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) estimates that "there are today 6 million Palestinian refugees living in camps in these areas, relying on UNRWA medical and education facilities as well as humanitarian relief," The Conversation said in a piece.
After the war, barely 1,60,000 Palestinians were left in the region, less then 10 percent of the original population.
The trauma of the Nakba still remains – even 75 years later, and in people three or four generations from those who suffered.
Following the Nakba, the Palestinians were left with nothing – no land, no home, no political or intellectual leadership, no support.
It was only in 1964 that the Palestinian Liberation Organisation was formed too.
In the meantime, the Palestinians became lost, unrepresented, and virtually invisible to the world, wrote Marwan Darweish, Associate Professor, Centre for Trust, Peace and Social Relations, Coventry University, for The Conversation.
In the past week, since the war began, at least 1,300 Israelis have lost their lives, according to the country's military.
On the other hand, the Palestinian health ministry has said that:
1,400 Palestinians have been killed, which includes at least 447 children
Over 6,000 Palestinians have been injured
As Israel ups the ante against Hamas militants, it said in a statement accessed by The Quint:
It further ordered Palestinian "civilians" not to approach "area of the security fence of Israel," claiming that Hamas militants are "hiding in Gaza City, inside tunnels, underneath houses and inside buildings populated with innocent civilians…"
In response to the IDF's directive, CNN on Friday, 13 October, reported that Hamas told Gaza residents not to leave their homes, accusing Israel of "psychological warfare."
The Quint has not independently verified the statement.
Meanwhile, the United Nations (UN) sounded the alarm on Israel's directive. UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric warned that the evacuation order was "impossible" to implement without "devastating humanitarian consequences".
With the warning signed, this could be Israel's "free pass" to kill any civilians in north Gaza as they possibly plan to attack Gaza through a ground invasion now.
(With inputs from The Conversation)
