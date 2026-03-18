West Asia War: India 'Tilts' Toward US-Israel, Russia Condemns, China Holds Back

A slight 'tilt' by India towards the US and Israel. An official condemnation of US strikes by Russia but a refusal to get involved directly. And an oft-repeated 'wait and watch' policy by China.

In a nutshell, this is how the foreign policy stances of New Delhi, Moscow, and Beijing are being widely perceived regarding the ongoing conflict between the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.

However, beyond the official statements issued and phone calls made, there's far more to these countries' positions than meets the eye.