Iran States 3 Conditions to End War: Rights, Reparations, Guarantees

On 11 March 2026, Iran formally announced three conditions for ending the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel. President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Iran requires recognition of its legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm international guarantees against future aggression. The announcement came as hostilities continued, with ongoing air strikes and heightened regional tensions.
According to The Hindu, President Pezeshkian communicated these demands after discussions with leaders from Russia and Pakistan. He emphasised Iran’s commitment to peace but insisted that the war, which began after the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader and other officials, could only end if these three conditions were met.
Pezeshkian reiterated on social media that the conflict was “ignited by the Zionist regime and US,” and that Iran’s position is non-negotiable regarding its rights and security. This marks the first time a senior Iranian leader has publicly demanded reparations as a prerequisite for peace.
As highlighted by The Guardian, the ongoing conflict has led to significant disruptions in global oil supply, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining largely closed. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has declared that no oil will be exported from the Middle East if attacks continue, further intensifying the crisis.
“The only way to end this war—ignited by the Zionist regime & US—is recognising Iran’s legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm international guarantees against future aggression,” President Pezeshkian stated.
Recent developments indicate that the US and Israel have continued air strikes in Iran, while Iran has responded with attacks on regional shipping and infrastructure. The conflict has caused global energy prices to surge, prompting emergency releases from strategic oil reserves.
Iran’s stance remains firm, with officials such as Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, stating that aggressors must be punished to deter future attacks according to recent updates. The Iranian government has also rejected direct talks with the US or acceptance of a ceasefire without meeting its stated conditions.
Regional and international responses have varied, with Russia calling for immediate de-escalation and providing humanitarian aid to Iran. Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council has passed a resolution demanding an immediate halt to Iranian attacks on Gulf states as coverage revealed.
“We will break this cycle,” said Ghalibaf, referring to repeated cycles of war and ceasefire in the region.
Economic impacts are being felt across Asia, with countries implementing fuel rationing and austerity measures in response to the energy crisis as analysis showed. The International Monetary Fund has noted uncertainty in regional economies due to the ongoing conflict and fluctuating energy prices.
US President Donald Trump has claimed that the US could end the war at any time, but has not provided a clear plan for de-escalation. The administration’s shifting statements have led to criticism regarding the lack of a defined exit strategy as reporting indicated.
