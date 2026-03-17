Fact-Check: AI-Manipulated Clip Viral as PM Modi Called Iran a 'Terrorist State'

advertisement
A video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at a public gathering is being shared on social media. PM Modi spoke about the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict and India's stance on the issue, where he sided with Israel and labelled Iran as a "terrorist state."
Here's what he said:
What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to a video on YouTube uploaded by Sansad TV on . PM Modi addressed a gathering at the NXT Summit organised by iTV Network.
We went through the entire speech and found no mention of the words 'Iran' and 'Israel.'
While the Prime Minister acknowledged the global tensions, there was no statement in context of the viral claim.
Team WebQoof, then, closely examined the viral clip and noted that in some places, PM Modi's lip movement did not match with the words being spoken in the video.
This led us to run the clip on AI-detection tool 'Deepfake-O-Meter,' where three of its parameters revealed that the video was created using AI.
Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter.
Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter.
PIB fact-check: Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-check unit also debunked this viral clip and noted that it was manipulated using AI.
Conclusion: The viral clip featuring PM Modi where he labels Iran as a "terrorist state," is AI-generated and not real.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)