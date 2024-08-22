Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Once Suppressed by Sheikh Hasina, Has Recuperated

At the same time, it confronted a major challenge as the Awami League government initiated a war crimes probe into the activities of the Jamaat during the liberation war of 1971. An International Crimes Tribunal was set up to look into issues relating to genocide. Pressure was built by a massive movement of students and other protestors who called for stringent punishment for those accused of war crimes in the past.

A number of existing and former members of the Jamaat were tried and sentenced to death. Abdul Qadeer Molla was tried and executed in December 2013, and after him, several other significant Jamaat leaders were tried and executed. They include Mohammed Kamaruzzaman in April 2015, Ali Ahsan Mohammed Mohaheed in November 2015 (the former president of the Jamaat and a minister in the 1999 BNP government), Motiur Rahman Nizami in May 2016, and Mir Quasem Ali in September 2016.

The topmost leader of the Jamaat, Ghulam Azam, was sentenced to 90 years imprisonment in July 2013, though he died of a stroke a year later. Despite some protests and demonstrations, the Jamaat’s reaction was quite mild, signalling how it had been weakened.