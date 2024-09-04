Fact-Check: Old Image From India Shared As Flooded Temple in Bangladesh

advertisement
An image of a flooded temple is being shared on social media platforms as one from Bangladesh.
The claim: Those sharing wrote, "India opened their Dams, created floods. A mandir in Bangladesh is now under water."
Several such claims have been seen recently, accusing India for the flooding in Bangladesh.
What we found: First, we ran a Google and Yandex reverse image search on the image and came across two reports from The Hindu and DownToEarth magazine from 2019.
These reports included images similar to the viral image and upon comparing the two, we could see the several similarities.
The viral image seems to be mirrored in the social media posts.
These reports stated that the temple faced rising sea levels and could be submerged in a few years.
Other reports by the Statesman and ETV also included similar images of the temple.
We also checked the location on Google Maps which was also similar to the viral claim.
A report by The Telegraph from July stated that a team of experts was to visit the temple to find a solution for the erosion caused by sea levels in the area.
Present situation in Bangladesh: The death toll in Bangladesh increased to 71 due to the devastating floods in the country. Amid this, there are concerns about diseases spreading as the floodwaters recede.
The floods, caused by continuous monsoon rains and water flowing down from higher areas, have caused extensive damage and impacted a significant number of people over the last fourteen days, reported Reuters.
Previously, the neighbouring country had blamed India for causing the major floods by opening the Dumbur dam in Tripura. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India refuted these claims.
The Quint has previously fact-checked other claims about the floods in Bangladesh which have blamed India for its alleged contribution to the devastation. You can read our reports here and here.
Conclusion: An old image of a temple in India is being shared with the false claim that it shows a flooded Hindu temple in Bangladesh.
