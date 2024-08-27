AI-Generated Images of Flooded Streets Shared as Real Ones From Bangladesh

advertisement
A set of three images is going viral on social media, and it claims that they were clicked recently during the floods in Bangladesh.
The claims also blame India and state that the floods in Bangladesh were caused by the opening of the Dumbur dam upstream of the Gumti river in Tripura.
First image shows a pregnant woman in distress and stuck in waist-length water. It also shows several bodies floating on water.
The second image shows a scared child with only his/her head out of the water.
The third image shows a man resting his back on a shop's shutter with a baby on his chest, covered with a sheet. It also shows water all around him.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on all three images on Google and no credible news report came up in the results.
Following which we ran the images through different AI-detection tools and found out that all these images are AI-generated.
IMAGE 1
We ran the image of two AI-detection tools namely, Hugging Face and Illuminarty and both of them concluded that this image is AI-generated.
IMAGE 2
AI-detection tool, True Media stated that this is a manipulated image with 94 percent chance that it was generated on MidJourney.
IMAGE 3
Analysis on True Media detected this is image to be an AI-generated image.
The analysis also concluded with 100 percent results that this was made using Dall-E.
India's role in Bangladesh floods: India's MEA, on 26 August, clarified that the “fake videos, rumours and fear-mongering” linked to flood-affected Bangladesh are creating misunderstandings about the release of water by India from the Farakka Barrage.
Randhir Jaiswal, an official spokesperson of MEA took to X (formerly Twitter) to rubbish the claims and clarified that India has no role to play in the floods.
Team WebQoof has debunked similar false claims about India's alleged role in the Bangladesh floods, for example, this video from Pakistan being shared as one from Bangladesh and this video from Srisailam shared as the opening of the Dumbur dam in Tripura.
Conclusion: Images created using AI are going viral on social media to claim that they are real pictures from Bangladesh floods.
