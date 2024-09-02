Video Shows Hindu Teacher Humiliated In Bangladesh? No, Claim is False!

advertisement
A video showing a mob escorting a woman is being shared on social media platforms.
The claim: Those sharing have claimed that the video showed a Hindu teacher who was publicly humiliated and 'forced' to resign in Bangladesh.
Who shared it?: X (formerly Twitter) users Sunanda Roy and Ajay Chauhan shared it on their pages.
What we found: Under one of the claims, we found , a journalist from Bangladesh, note. He had mentioned that the woman in the video was
Further, he added that the woman along with some others had been publicly caught for alleged prostitution and women trafficking.
Rahman had added screenshots of two Facebook posts in his comment which stated, "Body businessman, traffickers and extortionist arrested Maona Chowrasta Sripur, Gazipur."
The woman in the video had a placard with a text in Bangla which translated to "I'm a trafficker of women."
We, then, divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We came across a longer-version of the video on YouTube on a channel named 'BuriGanga TV' from 17 August.
A band on the video had the following text on it: "Extortion using Chhatra Dal name."
We translated the text on the placard which was placed on the chest of a man standing next to the lady from Bangla to English. It also read, "I'm a trafficker of women," as the Facebook post.
Another channel Viral Polapin also uploaded this video on YouTube on 19 August with the title, "Body traders, smugglers and extortionists arrested Mauna Chowrasta Sreepur, Gazipur."
We were unable to independently verify the religious identity of the woman.
What's happening in Bangladesh?: According to the Hindustan Times, after Sheikh Hasina's ouster, at least 49 teachers belonging to minority groups have been compelled to step down from their roles, with some also experiencing physical assaults.
HT reported that approximately 50 students raided the principal's office at Azimpur Government Girls' School and College on 18 August and requested the resignation of her and two other teachers.
Conclusion: A video showing a mob escorting a woman is being shared with a false communal angle.
