Protesters Storm Presidential Palace in Iraq’s Baghdad, Take Dips in Pool

Iraq is currently facing a political crisis since al-Sadr's party secured the largest majority in October parliamentary elections, but did not get enough seats to form a government. The country's different political factions failed to form a new government due to ideological differences. After the poll results, al-Sadr refused to form a coalition with his rivals.

Al-Sadr's party is staunchly opposed to Iranian influence in Iraq's domestic politics. The Coordination Framework, an all-Shiite organisation, formally made Mohammad al-Sudani the Prime Minister on 25 July.

Al-Sadr's supporters broke into the parliament in July, to stop his rivals in the Coordination Framework from forming a government. Hundreds of people have been staging a sit-in outside the parliament for over a month now.