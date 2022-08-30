Protesters Storm Presidential Palace in Iraq’s Baghdad, Take Dips in Pool

Photos and videos surfaced online, which showed protesters swimming in the pool, bearing an uncanny resemblance to when demonstrators took over then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's palace in Sri Lanka.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Mahamed Haseen Omar)
Violent protests broke out in Iraq's capital Baghdad after Iraq's influential Shi'ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr announced that he was quitting politics on Monday, 29 August. At least 10 protesters have reportedly died in the protests so far, according to Reuters and Associated Press.
Iraq is currently facing a political crisis since al-Sadr's party secured the largest majority in October parliamentary elections, but did not get enough seats to form a government. The country's different political factions failed to form a new government due to ideological differences. After the poll results, al-Sadr refused to form a coalition with his rivals.
Al-Sadr's party is staunchly opposed to Iranian influence in Iraq's domestic politics. The Coordination Framework, an all-Shiite organisation, formally made Mohammad al-Sudani the Prime Minister on 25 July.
Al-Sadr's supporters broke into the parliament in July, to stop his rivals in the Coordination Framework from forming a government. Hundreds of people have been staging a sit-in outside the parliament for over a month now.
The party continues to receive funding from Iran. Al-Sadr's supporters broke into a protest over his nomination in July, as he is considered to be too close to Iran.
Followers of al-Sadr protested in Baghdad hours after the news of the leader stepping down from politics came to light on Monday, 29 August. Saraya Salam, a militia linked with al-Sadr clashed with the Popular Mobilisation Forces security group.
At least 10 protesters were killed, according to Reuters and Associated Press, and many more were injured by tear gas and physical altercations with riot police.
Al-Sadr's announcement about quitting politics came after months of protests by his followers backing his call for dissolution of the Iraqi parliament and for fresh elections.
Additional reinforcements were sent to the presidential place as hundreds of followers of al-Sadr pulled down the cement barriers outside the building and forcefully entered the palace, which is a key meeting place for Iraqi heads of state.
Security forces dropped tear gas bombs and stun grenades to manage the protests in the Green Zone, local reports said.
Guns were fired in the central area of Baghdad as Sadr's supporters and Tehran-backed units reportedly pelted stones at each other. This incident took place in Baghdad's Green Zone area, where ministries and embassies are located.
A curfew was imposed by the Iraqi military at 7pm on Monday, 29 August, right after the presidential palace's security was unable to control the protests.
As per Russia Today, Al-Sadr's decision to exit politics reportedly came as a reaction to the retirement of Shia leader Ayatollah Kadhim al-Haeri, who stepped down for health reasons and called for his followers to give their allegiance to Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
On 9 July, thousands of protesters had breached police barriers and stormed into the residence of then-Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo in a protest against the economic crisis in the country.
Protesters had live-streamed the storming of his residence on Facebook. Videos showed people shouting slogans against Rajapaksa as they stormed the residence. At least 21 people were injured and hospitalised.
Photos and videos of protesters swimming in Rajapaksa's swimming pool and enjoying the luxuries in his house had made the rounds on social media.
Rajapaksa had fled from his residence amid protests and was forced to resign due to the upheaval caused in the country.
