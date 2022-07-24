Sri Lanka President Wickremesinghe Has His Job Cut Out as Issues Still Remain

For the nation’s senior-most parliamentarian, Sri Lanka’s new President Ranil Wickremesinghe has his job cut out. Rather, he had cut out much of his term as the prime minister since mid-May, during the nation’s most trying times in post-Independence history, especially on the economic front.

Now, he has to stitch them all together to give it a final shape and present it to the same nation where unthinking protesters are still asking him to quit for the sake of their protesting and his quitting.