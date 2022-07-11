In Photos: Sri Lanka Protesters Storm Homes of Prez and PM, Vandalise Properties

A sea of protesters had on Saturday, 9 July, stormed into the president's house breaching police barricades. The president has subsequently agreed to resign from his post.
Thousands of protesters continue to stay put at the residence of Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for a second consecutive day on Monday, 11 July.
A sea of protesters had on Saturday stormed into the president's house breaching police barricades. The president has subsequently agreed to resign from his post. He will resign on Wednesday.
Rajapaksa had fled from his residence a day before the protest, and there is a lack of clarity about his current location.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence in Colombo was set on fire by the protesters earlier on Saturday, hours after he announced that he will resign from his post.
Here is a glimpse of how the protesters have taken over President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house:
People throng President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence for the second day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, 11 July.
Anti-government protesters swim in a pool at the president's official residence after storming into it in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, 9 July.
Protesters stand on a vandalised police water canon truck and shout slogans at the entrance to president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, 9 July.
Protesters sit and walk around after storming in at the Sri Lankan president's office, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, 9 July.
Colombo: Debris are pictured inside the residence of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister, a day after it was vandalised by the protesters in Colombo, Sunday, 10 July.
Protesters sing and dance after storming in at the Sri Lankan president's official residence, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, 9 July.
Protesters walk around and spend time a day after storming into presidents office at the ongoing protest site in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, 10 July.
A protester rests on a sofa in the living hall of prime minister's official residence a day after vandalising it in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday,10 July.
Protesters rest on sofas in the living hall of prime minister's official residence a day after vandalising it in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, 10 July.
Protesters look around at the president's official residence a day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, 10 July.
Protesters swim as onlookers wait at a swimming pool in president's official residence a day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, 10 July.
Protesters write 'Open for Public' on the front wall of prime minister's official residence a day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, 10 July.
Colombo: Debris are pictured inside the residence of Sri Lanka's prime minister, a day after it was vandalised by the protesters in Colombo, Sunday, 10 July.
Colombo: Protesters outside Sri Lanka's Presidential Secretariat amid worsening economic crisis, at Galle Face in Colombo, Saturday, 9 July.
Colombo: Security personnel outside the private residence of Sri Lanka's prime minister, a day after it was vandalised by the protesters, in Colombo, Sunday, 10 July.
Colombo: Security personnel outside the private residence of Sri Lanka's prime minister, a day after it was vandalised by the protesters, in Colombo, Sunday, 10 July.
A man checks the debris of the burnt private residence of prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, 10 July.
A protester eats his meal as they spend time in prime minister's official residence for the second day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, 11 July.
People use gym equipment as they throng President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence on the second day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, 11 July.
