Imran Khan: From Star Cricketer to 1st Pakistan PM To be Ousted by No-Trust Vote

From being an international cricket star to leading a coup-prone country, Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, better known as Imran Khan has now become the first prime minister in Pakistan's history to be ousted through a no-confidence motion.

The cricketer, who led a wobbly team into becoming the champions in the 1992 Cricket World Cup, failed to repeat the magic in politics and was knocked out by the Pakistan Opposition in the middle of his first tenure.

With Saturday night's vote, Khan, like all the 21 Pakistan PMs who came before him, got ousted before he could complete a five-year term. This was, however, the first time that a Pakistani prime minister has been voted out by his own Parliament.

We take a look at his life and career.