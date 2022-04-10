Who is Shahbaz Sharif – The Man Who is Likely To Pick Up The Reins in Pakistan

As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan finds himself joining the league of his predecessors – none of whom could complete their five-year term in office – all eyes are on the Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif who is likely to be the country’s next prime minister.

According to local reports, Sharif who is the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, will be meeting with President Arif Alvin on 10 April.

As Imran Khan lost the trust vote in the National Assembly in a midnight political drama, on 9 April, Sharif said, “We will not take revenge on anyone, we will not do injustice to anyone and we will not put anyone in jail, the law will take its own path. Justice will prevail in Pakistan.”