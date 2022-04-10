Who is Shahbaz Sharif – The Man Who is Likely To Pick Up The Reins in Pakistan

All eyes are on the Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif now, who is likely to be Pakistan's next prime minister.
(Photo: The Quint)
As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan finds himself joining the league of his predecessors – none of whom could complete their five-year term in office – all eyes are on the Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif who is likely to be the country’s next prime minister.
According to local reports, Sharif who is the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, will be meeting with President Arif Alvin on 10 April.
As Imran Khan lost the trust vote in the National Assembly in a midnight political drama, on 9 April, Sharif said, “We will not take revenge on anyone, we will not do injustice to anyone and we will not put anyone in jail, the law will take its own path. Justice will prevail in Pakistan.”
Shahbaz Sharif, who is the younger brother of three-time former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, was seen leading the charge against Imran Khan in the past few weeks.
He was elected to the National Assembly in 1990. However, after the military coup of 1999, both Shahbaz and Nawaz had to spent several years in exile in Saudi Arabia. Like his elder brother, Shehbaz Sharif has also been accused of corruption.
He returned to Pakistan in 2007 following which he was nominated for the post of PML-N president in 2017, when his brother was found guilty on charges of concealing assets related to the Panama Papers, and therefore, disqualified from holding office.
According to a Reuters report, he is known for his “can-do” administrative style and he also enjoys friendly relations with Pakistan's military which controls the defence and external affairs portfolios.
During his three terms as Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province, he has worked closely with China on Beijing-funded developmental projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative and on certain occasions even drawn praises from Chinese officials for being a man of action.
Outgoing Chinese consul general Long Dingbin was reported to have called Sharif a "an old friend of China" while China Vice-Minister Zheng Xiaosong gave Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif the title of ‘Shahbaz Speed’ for completing projects before schedule.
In a sharp contract to Imran Khan's anti-US stance, Sharif, in a recent interview, said that the ties with the US are important for Pakistan for better or for worse.
On being asked why Pakistan must appease the US, he reportedly said, "Beggars can't be choosers, please understand. We have to feed our nation. We have to send our children to school, we can't fight with someone, can't raise slogans against others."
This comment drew him a lot of flake especially from the embattled PM Imran Khan who called him a "slave of America".
If Sharif becomes the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan, his immediate challenges will be to tackle the rising inflation in the country and the dip in its foreign exchange reserves.