Live: No-Confidence Motion Against Pakistan PM Imran Khan Today

The no-confidence vote against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held on Saturday, 9 April, at 10 am.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan unanimously ruled on Thursday that National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's rejection of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan was unconstitutional and ruled in favour of restoring the National Assembly.

On Friday evening, Khan had, in an address to the nation had said he was disappointed by the Supreme Court verdict, that he would "not accept this imported government", and lauded Indians as being "self-respecting."