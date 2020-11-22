US Judge Dismisses Trump’s Lawsuit Against Pennsylvania Results

The lawsuit claimed that some counties in Pennsylvania allowed mail-in voters to fix problems with the ballots by casting provisional votes.

Saturday’s ruling by US District Court Judge Matthew Brann was made on the grounds that the lawsuit provided "strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations, unpled in the operative complaint and unsupported by evidence".

Trump's campaign has so far declined to announce the President's defeat to his rival, former vice President Democrat Joe Biden in the 3 November presidential election, saying a large number of mail-in ballots were cast illegally.