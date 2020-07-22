Trump Says US, India Lead in COVID-19 Testing, Facts Say Otherwise

According to Statista, an international data provider site, the highest number of tests conducted in any country remains in China at around 90.4 million, followed by US, with 48 million, as of 20 July.

Russia follows with 25 million while India is at 14 million.

On 21 July, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reported that the country had indeed crossed the 50 million mark in terms of the number of tests conducted.

While the US may be number 2 in terms of total tests conducted so far, Trump's statement is still misleading as there are several factors to consider such as the population density and confirmed cases in the management of a COVID crisis.