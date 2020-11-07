‘Far From Over’: Trump Refuses to Concede After Biden Win Called

On Saturday, 7 November, after major media outlets called the 2020 presidential election is favour of Joe Biden, Trump claimed that the election is "far from over", stating that his campaign would begin challenging US election results in court next week.

"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don't want the truth to be exposed," he said in a statement. "The simple fact is this election is far from over."