How Sri Lankan Health Services Are Coping One Year Since the Colombo Uprising

Dr Lahiru (name changed), 35, used to work in a small rural hospital in the outpatient and the emergency department in Deiyandara, Matara, in the southern province of Sri Lanka.

He was one of the five doctors in this government hospital serving a community of nearly 30,000 people. “Situation kept worsening day-by-day last year due to shortages of life-saving and even basic medicines,” he said.

“It was extremely difficult not only for the patients but for us doctors as well, as we could not treat them properly.” After wrestling with the decision to move abroad for months, Dr Lahiru finally left for Dubai in August last year.