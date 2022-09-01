IMF Announces $2.9 Bn Bailout Package for Crisis-Plagued Sri Lanka

The IMF also stated that its programme would implement tax reforms, which would include making personal income tax more "progressive" and broaden the tax base for corporate income tax and Value Added Tax (VAT).

Sri Lanka is going through an economic meltdown since country's financial crisis of 1948, when it gained independence. Prices of essential commodities like rice, milk, and oil have spiked to unprecedented levels.

The main cause is a foreign exchange crisis, since the lack of foreign currency has led to a huge reduction in imports of essential items like petroleum, food, paper, sugar and medicines.