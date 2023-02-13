'LTTE Chief Velupillai Prabhakaran Alive,' Claims Tamil Leader Pazha Nedumaran

What we known about Prabhakaran: Prabhakaran had founded LTTE and this outfit was declared a banned terror organisation in Sri Lanka. Prabhakaran led a separatist war for the island nation’s Tamil minority as the head of LTTE.

He was believed to have been the mastermind behind the assassination of India's former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Gandhi was killled in a suicide bomb blast at Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu in 1991.

Why has Nedumaran’s claim upset many?

Prabhakaran, who is often called "the Tamil Tiger" by his supporters, had led an extensive guerrilla campaign for a separate homeland for Sri Lanka's Tamil minority.

He was declared killed by Sri Lankan troops on 18 May 2009, in Mullaivaikkal, in the northern Mullaithivu district of Sri Lanka. Hence, Nedumaran’s claim that Prabhakaran is alive and healthy 14 years after he was officially declared dead has raised eyebrows in the Tamil political space. However, when reporters asked him to produce proof for his claim, Nedumaran declined to answer.

Nedumaran, meanwhile, urged the Tamil Nadu government, all political parties in Tamil Nadu, and the people of Tamil Nadu to express their support for LTTE leader Prabhakaran at this "crucial juncture."