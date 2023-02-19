Karnataka: 22-Year-Old Arrested After Acid Attack on Minor; POCSO Case Filed

A 22-year-old man was arrested for attacking a minor girl with acid in Karnataka's Ramanagara district. As per the police, the accused — Sumanth — is a resident of Kurupete in Kanakapura.

What exactly happened? Ramanagara superintendent of police (SP) Karthik Reddy said the accused had proposed marriage to the 17-year-old girl but she rejected it.

“At around 6 pm on Friday, the victim was walking on the bypass road with her brother, when the accused reached the spot on a motorcycle and tried to convince her to accept his proposal. When she refused, the man, who had kept the acid in his pocket, threw it on the girl’s face and fled. Some passers-by, who witnessed the attack, immediately admitted the girl to a local government hospital,” a senior police was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.