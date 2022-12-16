Bihar Hooch Tragedy: SIT to Probe After 50 Killed, Four Arrested

At least 50 people have died after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar since the past four days, news agency ANI reported on Friday, 16 December.

The details: The deaths due to intake of hooch have been reported from Chhapra, in Bihar's Saran district. The Isuapur and Amnour blocks are the most affected, with deaths being reported since Tuesday.

The action taken: On Thursday, a special investigation team (SIT) was set up to probe the deaths. Four suspects have been arrested so far, Superintendent of Police, Saran, Santosh Kumar was quoted as saying.

"We have also conducted intensive raids across the district in the last 48 hours and nabbed 126 hooch traders. More than 4,000 litres of illicit liquor have also been seized," Saran district magistrate Rajesh Meena said, news agency PTI reported.

Masrakh Station House Officer (SHO) Ritesh Mishra and constable Vikesh Tiwari were suspended on Thursday with immediate effect, in light of the hooch tragedy.