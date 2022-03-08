What Is International Humanitarian Law & Is Russia Violating It in Ukraine?

However, as long as he is a head of state this would be virtually impossible. In the event he loses power in Russia, a new Russian government could allow him to be prosecuted as well, or his arrest in another country would become possible.

While building a case to prosecute Putin for possible war crimes or crimes against humanity would be difficult on merits, it would perhaps have been easier to build a case against him for the crime of aggression, ie an invasion or attack by one state on another which violates the UN Charter (ie any war which isn't in self-defence).

Unfortunately, the office of the ICC Prosecutor cannot launch an investigation into a potential crime of aggression unless the country in question is a party to the Rome Statute (and the 2017 amendment which added the crime of aggression). The only exception is if the Security Council refers a case to the ICC Prosecutor, but this is obviously impossible in Putin's case because of Russia's veto as a permanent member.