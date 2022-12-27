48 Hrs After Colleague's Death, Russian Politician Dies in Odisha Hotel

Elected Russian politician and sausage tycoon Pavel Antov died under mysterious circumstances in a hotel in Odisha's Rayagada on Sunday, 25 December.

The police indicate that the billionaire died by suicide, falling from the third floor of the hotel.

Addressing media persons in the coastal state, DG Police Sunil Kumar Bansal said that Antov took his own life by jumping from the hotel window, reported Ommcom News.

Why this matters: The death comes merely 48 hours after his party colleague, Vladimir Budanov, died after allegedly suffering a heart stroke.

And, not just this, the deaths have also triggered speculation as Antov was a well-known critic of the Kremlin regime, and also of Putin's invasion of Ukraine.