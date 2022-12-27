48 Hrs After Colleague's Death, Russian Politician Dies in Odisha Hotel

A representational image of a crime scene.
Elected Russian politician and sausage tycoon Pavel Antov died under mysterious circumstances in a hotel in Odisha's Rayagada on Sunday, 25 December.
The police indicate that the billionaire died by suicide, falling from the third floor of the hotel.
Addressing media persons in the coastal state, DG Police Sunil Kumar Bansal said that Antov took his own life by jumping from the hotel window, reported Ommcom News.
Why this matters: The death comes merely 48 hours after his party colleague, Vladimir Budanov, died after allegedly suffering a heart stroke.
And, not just this, the deaths have also triggered speculation as Antov was a well-known critic of the Kremlin regime, and also of Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
Where does the investigation currently stand?: As per the DGP, two separate cases of 'unnatural deaths' have been registered and the Crime Branch is probing the matter.
Additionally, autopsies of both the bodies have reportedly been completed and the Russian authorities are in touch with the concerned teams in Kolkata.
Other strange details: It also remains to be answered why a Russian businessman chose India's Rayagada to celebrate his 65th birthday, noted reports.
Latest in a string of deaths of Russian oligarchs, Antov's demise comes after at least nine Russian multi-millionaires passed away this year.
(With inputs from Ommcom News.)