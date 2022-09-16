Russian Invasion: US Announces $600 Million in Military Aid for Ukraine

The White House approved a new package of up to $600 million in additional military aid for Ukraine on Thursday, 15 September, to support its resistance of the Russian invasion, AFP reported.

The aid is in the form of equipment and services, as well as training, the executive branch said in a statement. It did not provide further details, including on the type of weapons provided.

In all, the United States has provided more than $15 billion in military assistance to Kyiv since Russia invaded in February.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details)