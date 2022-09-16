Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Russian Invasion: US Announces $600 Million in Military Aid for Ukraine

Russian Invasion: US Announces $600 Million in Military Aid for Ukraine

In all, the United States has provided more than $15 billion in military assistance to Kyiv, since Russia invaded.
The Quint
World
Published:

United States President Joe Biden.

|

(Photo: AP/PTI)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>United States President Joe Biden.</p></div>

The White House approved a new package of up to $600 million in additional military aid for Ukraine on Thursday, 15 September, to support its resistance of the Russian invasion, AFP reported.

The aid is in the form of equipment and services, as well as training, the executive branch said in a statement. It did not provide further details, including on the type of weapons provided.

In all, the United States has provided more than $15 billion in military assistance to Kyiv since Russia invaded in February.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details)

Also ReadWith His Army on the Back Foot, Is Escalation Over Ukraine Putin’s Only Option?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT