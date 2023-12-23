'Extremism Shouldn't Be Given Any Space': Jaishankar on Temple Vandalism in US

Reacting to the incident, S Jaishankar said, "extremism should not be given any space."
A day after a Hindu temple was vandalised with anti-India graffiti in California, United States, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, 23 December said, "extremists and separatists should not be given any space," news agency ANI reported.
What happened? Walls of the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in California was vandalised with anti-India graffiti on on Friday, 22 December.
The incident took place at around 8:35 am GMT, the City of Newark Police Department in Newark, told news agency PTI, in an emailed statement.
How did the police respond? As soon as the incident took place, Newark police officials met with temple leaders who described the vandalism as meant to intimidate them.
“Based on the content of the graffiti it is believed that the defacement was a targeted act, and the vandalism is being investigated as a possible hate crime,” the police's statement read, as quoted by PTI.
The Newark police also said that any acts or threats of "violence, property damage, harassment, intimidation, or other crimes motivated by hate or bias are considered very serious and given very high priority."
S Jaishankar's response:
"I have seen it. Extremists, separatists and such forces (against India) should not be given space in foreign lands. Our Consulate there complained to the government and the police and an inquiry is underway," said Jaishankar while addressing the media on Saturday.
The Consulate General of India in San Francisco, meanwhile, strongly condemned the incident.
“We strongly condemn the defacing of SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir at Newark, California with anti-India graffiti,” the Consulate said in a statement posted on X (Formerly Twitter).
"We have pressed for quick investigation and prompt action against the vandals by the US authorities in this matter," the Consulate added.
This is not the first instance where a temple has been vandalised recently. There have been similiar incidents in the past in both the United States and in Canada.
This incident also comes nearly two weeks after the US Department of Justice charged an Indian national for his involvement in an alleged plot to murder Sikhs for Justice founder and Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
