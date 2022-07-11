Gotabaya Rajapaksa Still in Sri Lanka: Speaker on Reports of Him Leaving Nation

Sri Lanka Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Monday, 11 July, clarified that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has not left the country, as reports claimed that the embattled president has fled the nation.

Abeywardena's statement came hours after he was quoted by BBC as telling them that the President Rajapaksa was not in Sri Lanka but in a nearby country and would return on Wednesday in order to resign from his position.

Speaking to news agency ANI later, he said, "President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa is still in the country, I made a mistake in the (BBC) interview."