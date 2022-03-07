4 Barriers to a Speedy Evacuation of Indian Students in Ukraine's Sumy

It is the twelfth day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and there are still around 800 Indian students stranded in Sumy, some of whom, while speaking to The Quint, claimed that all the attention of the media and the government is focused on big cities like Kharkiv and Kyiv.

Most of them belong to Sumy State University.

Finally, on 6 March, they were told to "be ready to leave on short notice" by the Indian Embassy in Ukraine.

"A team is stationed in Poltava – nearly a three-hour drive from Sumy – to coordinate the safe passage of the students," the embassy added in a tweet.