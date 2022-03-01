Putin May Have Said 'Denazification' but Wants Decapitation in Ukraine

Two direct quotes from Vladimir Putin's speech announcing the 'special military operation' in Ukraine have come under intense scrutiny.

Focused on their own goals, the leading NATO countries are supporting the far-right nationalists and neo-Nazis in Ukraine, those who will never forgive the people of Crimea and Sevastopol for freely making a choice to reunite with Russia.

We will seek to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine, as well as bring to trial those who perpetrated numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including against citizens of the Russian Federation.