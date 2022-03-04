'They Only Talk About Kharkiv': Indians in Ukraine's Sumy Urge Speedy Evacuation

"All I want to say is that people are not talking about Sumy. They only talk about Kharkiv. There are so many Indians here. Please try to evacuate us. Please try to rescue students from the eastern side as well."

That is what Arindrom N Phukon, a medical student stranded in Sumy, Ukraine, had to say while speaking to The Quint.

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine entering its ninth day, hundreds of Indian students are still trapped in different cities and towns of Ukraine.