Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Shot in Nara, Showing No Vital Signs: Reports

A suspect has been arrested for attempted murder of the former prime minister, who has been hospitalised.
The Quint
World
Updated:

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been shot in the city of Nara, as per Japanese media reports.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Shinzo Abe)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been shot in the city of Nara, as per Japanese media reports.</p></div>

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has apparently been shot at in the city of Nara, as per Japanese media reports. A suspect has been arrested for attempted murder.

“Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo collapsed during a speech in the city of Nara, in western Japan. Initial reports say he may have been injured. An NHK reporter on site heard something that sounded like a gunshot, and saw Abe bleeding,” Japanese broadcaster NHK said in an alert.

He is showing no vital signs after the apparent attack at a campaign event.

Abe was prime minister from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020. He was the longest-serving prime minister of Japan.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 08 Jul 2022,08:31 AM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT