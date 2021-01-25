Shinzo Abe, Late Singer SPB, Ram Vilas Paswan Among Padma Awardees

The Government of India on Monday, 25 January, announced the winners of the 2021 Padma awards, with former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, sand artist Sudarshan Sahoo as well as archaeologist BB Lal among those having been awarded the Padma Vibhushan.
The Padma Vibhushan is the country’s second-highest civilian award, after the Bharat Ratna.
The Padma Bhushan is the third highest civilian award in the country.
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, former Principal Secretary to PM Nripendra Misra, former Gujarat CM late Keshubhai Patel and late religious leader Kalbe Sadiq are also among the 10 recipients of the Padma Bhushan award.
Meanwhile, former Governor of Goa Mridula Sinha, British film director Peter Brook, Father Vallés (posthumous), Professor Chaman Lal Sapru (posthumous) are among 102 recipients of the Padma Shri award.
The awards are given across various disciplines -- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service, among others.
The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, the Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order, and the Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.
The awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March or April every year.
The list, released by the government on Monday evening, comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards.
PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and FM Nirmala Sitharaman were among those who took to Twitter soon after to congratulate the winners of the awards announced by the government.
Published: 25 Jan 2021,09:26 PM IST