Elon Musk Files Countersuit Against Twitter Under Seal Over $44 Billion Takeover

In an escalating legal battle, Elon Musk filed a countersuit against social media giant Twitter on Saturday, 30 July, over his attempt to walk away from his proposed $44 Billion purchase of the company. The 164-page lawsuit was filed confidentially and is not publicly available.

The lawsuit was filed a few hours after Delaware Court of Chancery Chancellor Kathleen McCormick ordered a five-day trial starting 17 October to determine if the Tesla CEO can walk away from the multi-billion dollar deal.