Twitter Will Hold a Shareholder Vote on Elon Musk’s $44 Bn Offer in September

Twitter will hold a shareholders meeting on 13 September this year to take a vote on Elon Musk's $44 billion offer to acquire the platform.

This comes after Musk, on 8 July, said he was backing out of the deal, accusing Twitter of making "false and misleading representations" about how many bots were on its platform.

Twitter sued him four days later in a Delaware court and a trial, expedited at the platform's request, is scheduled for October. The results of the vote will be in before the trial commences.