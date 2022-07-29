India Tops Global List on Seeking To Block Tweets by Journos: Twitter Report

India made the highest number of legal demands (114) globally to remove content posted by verified journalists and news outlets on Twitter during July-December 2021, the microblogging platform said.

In its latest transparency report, Twitter said India was only behind the United States in seeking Twitter account information, accounting for 19 percent of global information requests.

It was among the top five countries to issue content-blocking orders to Twitter during July-December 2021 for all kinds of users.