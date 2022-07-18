Twitter Asks for ‘Lightning Speed’ Trial, Musk Wants Court To Wait Till February

Elon Musk's legal team has asked the Delaware chancery court to reject Twitter's "unjustifiable request" to rush its lawsuit against the Tesla CEO to trial by September.

In a 16-page response the lawsuit against Musk for ending his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, the billionaire's legal team says that the case should go to trial by February next year.

The bot account dispute, which is fundamental to Twitter’s value, is fact and expert intensive and requires "substantial time" for investigation and discovery, Musk's lawyers argue.

"Twitter’s sudden request for warp speed after two months of foot-dragging and obfuscation is its latest tactic to shroud the truth about spam accounts long enough to railroad Defendants into closing," the filing said.