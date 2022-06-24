A Damning Letter and Lots of Pardons: 3 Takeaways From the Fifth Jan 6 Hearing

The House Committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol that occurred on 6 January 2021, held its fifth hearing on Thursday, 22 June.

The highlight of the hearing featured a Justice Department (DoJ) official named Jeff Clarke, who turned out to be former US President Donald Trump's pawn within the DoJ in the latter's efforts to overthrow the 2020 presidential elections from which Joe Biden had emerged victorious.

There was also lots of talk around certain Republicans seeking pre-emptive presidential pardons.

Here are the three takeaways from the hearing.