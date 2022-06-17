'Mike Pence's Courage Put Him In Danger': Takeaways From Third 6 Jan Hearing

Former US Vice President Mike Pence stole the spotlight without even being present at the third hearing held on Thursday, 16 June, regarding the violence that took place in and around the Capitol Building on 6 January last year.

The hearing also introduced in detail a sinister character named John Eastman, a law professor.

The House Committee panel argued that weeks prior to the attack on the Capitol by supporters of former US President Donald Trump, Eastman fed the former a theory that claimed that Pence, as the head of the US Senate, had the power to overturn the results of the 2020 election that Joe Biden won, or at the very minimum, delay the certification of the results.

Keeping that in mind, here are the three takeaways from the third hearing.