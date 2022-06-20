January 6 Hearings: Committee Shows What Went Right, Not Just What Went Wrong

As the January 6 committee’s hearings pass their halfway point, they have brought new details to light that explain the events of the attack on the US Capitol and place them in context of a larger effort to overturn the 2020 US presidential election.

In the first hearing, Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney previewed the committee’s case that former President Donald Trump committed a crime when he alleged widespread voter fraud and encouraged his supporters to contest the 2020 election. The second hearing demonstrated that Trump was repeatedly told by his own advisers his claims were false. The committee used the third hearing to focus on an illegal and unconstitutional plan to block the certification of Joe Biden as president.

The evidence presented in the proceedings – including surveillance footage of the violence as a mob assaulted Capitol police officers – has led to discussions across the country and around the globe about the US democratic system of governance.