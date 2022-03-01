'Couldn't Leave Kharkiv, Please Help,' Say Slain Indian Student Naveen's Friends

Before Russia declared war on Ukraine on 24 February, Indian students of Kharkiv National Medical University had tried to leave the country, three students who were trapped with slain Karnataka student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar told The Quint. They, however, could not leave the campus as flight charges were unaffordable, and ranged between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh, they said.

Naveen Shekharappa died in Russian shelling while he was out to buy groceries, on 1 February.

Speaking to The Quint, student V Amith said, "We usually go home once in two years or once in four years. The situation worsened and we could not afford the flight rates." Amith has been trapped in a bunker under his university hostel for eight days. Most Indian students of the medical university have been staying in Ukraine on student loans, they said.

Parents of some students said university authorities too had assured their wards that a war will not break out.