Ukraine Is Beautiful, Want to Finish Medical Degree: Indian Students Lament War

Students Reminisce About Better Days, Worry About Future

While their first priority is getting out of the country safely, many worry about their future. There is a lack of clarity among students about whether their classes will be conducted online or will be halted indefinitely.

Shahnawaz Ansari, a 23-year-old student from Odessa, who reached his home in Raebareli on 23 February, said they got a notification that all their classes have been suspended for two weeks. He said, "We have been told that we will continue online classes once the situation gets better."

If things stabilise in Ukraine soon, and universities call them back, Shahnawaz said he would like to return.