Indian Student Killed in Shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Says MEA

Still from Kharkiv bombing. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
An Indian student lost his life in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv on Tuesday, 1 March, confirmed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Twitter.
The student is yet to be identified by the ministry.
"The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
